AI & ML

LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

In a strategic move to enhance the value of musical content with visually engaging elements, LyricFind, a frontrunner in licensed lyrics solutions, has acquired Rotor Videos, a firm renowned for its AI-powered video creation tools. This acquisition, coupled with a partnership with CD Baby, promises to offer comprehensive services to artists.

Empowering Artists with Cutting-Edge Tools

Rotor Videos has been instrumental in providing artists, regardless of their editing know-how, with the means to seamlessly produce video content for platforms like Spotify Canvas, Apple Motion Art, and various social media channels. The fusion of Rotor’s video tools with LyricFind’s Lyric Video Enterprise solution will empower artists to produce alluring lyric videos and promotional content.

Partnership with CD Baby

Further strengthening this acquisition is a collaboration with CD Baby, a well-regarded music distribution service. CD Baby will now offer Rotor’s video creation capabilities directly on its platform, streamlining the process of creating high-quality video content for CD Baby artists.

Growth and Expansion

LyricFind has also announced significant growth, with a nearly 50% increase in revenue and expansion of its lyrics catalog. This surge is leading to increased royalties for publishers and songwriters. Despite the acquisition, Rotor Videos will continue its operations under the leadership of its Founder & CEO, Diarmuid Moloney. Moloney will now report to Darryl Ballantyne, the Founder & CEO of LyricFind, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained growth.

AI & ML Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

