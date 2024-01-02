Luther Ford Reflects on Portraying Prince Harry in ‘The Crown’

On the cusp of a new year, Luther Ford, the young actor who graced our screens as teenage Prince Harry in the sixth season of the acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Crown’, took to Instagram, reflecting on his journey and the significant role he played. With the series centering on the formative years of the royal brothers, Ford’s portrayal of Prince Harry brought a fresh perspective to the ongoing narrative.

Stepping into Prince Harry’s Shoes

Ford’s Instagram post on New Year’s Eve was a mosaic of images from the year 2023, among them a screenshot of a pivotal text conversation that proved instrumental to his decision to audition for the role. The exchange saw a friend bolstering Ford’s spirits, dismissing his doubts about his resemblance to Prince Harry and encouraging him to take the leap. The rest, as they say, is history.

A Debut Marked by Guidance and Gratitude

Marking his professional acting debut, Ford joined costars Ed McVey, portraying Prince William, and Meg Bellamy, stepping into the shoes of Kate Middleton. Despite the weight of their roles and their entry into the demanding world of acting, Ford and McVey were not left to fend for themselves. Ford expressed his gratitude for McVey’s guidance during the filming process, a beacon of support that helped him navigate the complexities of his character and the nuances of the industry.

The Advantage of Detachment

In an interview, Ford highlighted the advantage of his and his costars’ youth in portraying the royal characters. They were not bound by memories of the era they were depicting, allowing them to approach their roles with a certain detachment and freshness. This unencumbered perspective added an additional layer of authenticity to their performances, making their portrayal of the royal brothers’ relationship all the more compelling.

The sixth season of ‘The Crown’, available to stream on Netflix now, delves into the Royal Family’s life post-Diana. It navigates the intricate dynamics of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, the deaths of Princess Margaret and The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding, and more. However, it hasn’t been devoid of controversy, with critics questioning the dramatization of historical events and the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth contemplating abdication in 2005. Yet, amidst the debates, the performances of the young actors, including Luther Ford’s portrayal of Prince Harry, continue to captivate audiences worldwide.