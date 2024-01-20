Lustmord Unveils 'Music Unseen Is Also Here': An Auditory Journey into the Cosmos

Dark ambient music sensation, Lustmord, under the adept guidance of Welsh maestro Brian Williams, is poised to release a groundbreaking album titled "Music Unseen Is Also Here" on March 15, 2024. Known for his masterful creation of brooding and immersive soundscapes, Williams has indelibly etched Lustmord's name in the annals of the music scene. His work, often described as a cinematic journey into otherworldly realms, has left a lasting impression on listeners, transporting them beyond their immediate reality.

Unveiling the Unseen

Williams' musical genius has not just been confined to Lustmord. Over the years, he has collaborated with an array of artists, including Tool, The Melvins, and Robert Rich. His expertise extends beyond music production to sound design, contributing to various films, video games, and television shows. However, it is with Lustmord that Williams truly explores the depths of his creativity.

Behold A Voice As Thunder

Teasing the upcoming album, the preview track 'Behold A Voice As Thunder' is a quintessential Lustmord creation. It is a foreboding fusion of droning sounds, glacial strings, and ingeniously manipulated found sounds, underscored by a heavy, rhythmic pounding. The track encapsulates the mysterious and unsettling themes that have become a signature of Lustmord's work.

Auditory Exploration of the Cosmos

Williams' music transcends the conventional, providing an auditory exploration of the vast cosmos and a stark reflection of human insignificance within it. His compositions, far from seeking explanation, demand an immersive listening experience. They confront listeners with the enormity of the universe and invite them to ponder their place within it.

The upcoming album, 'Music Unseen Is Also Here', is a continuation of this legacy. Poised to be another classic Lustmord piece, it urges listeners to embark on a single, uninterrupted journey of musical discovery. A gateway to both Lustmord's influential dark ambient past and a tantalizing glimpse of the future, the album promises to be an unforgettable experience.