Lupita Nyong’o Sets the Tone for 2024 with Her Curated Playlist

Acclaimed Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, renowned for her portrayal in ‘Black Panther’, has recently revealed her handpicked ‘Vibes for 2024 Playlist’. A harmonious blend of global tunes, the playlist is a testament to Lupita’s eclectic musical taste, featuring tracks she believes encapsulate the energy she is fostering for the new year.

Lupita’s Melodic Manifestation

Among the carefully selected tracks is the Kenyan club banger ‘Kuna Kuna’ by Vic West, Fathermoh, and Brandy Maina, a testament to her roots and the vibrant culture they represent. The playlist also includes ‘Enjoy’ by Jux and Diamond Platnumz, a rhythmic concoction of East African beats that adds to the international diversity of the selection.

Further diversifying the playlist, ‘Nueva Vida’ by Peso Pluma, ‘This Year’ by Emily King, ‘Good Morning’ by PJ Morton, and ‘Next to Normal’ by Lucius are part of the lineup. Each song, with its unique rhythm and message, contributes to the mosaic of sounds and sentiments Lupita aims to channel in 2024.

Not Just a Playlist, A Personal Soundtrack

The playlist continues with ‘Degg Gui’ by Cheikh Lo, ‘By Design’ by Jacob Banks, and ‘Doing My Best’ by Tank and the Bangas. Each track adds a distinct flavor, echoing Lupita Nyong’o’s diverse musical palette and her appreciation for a wide range of genres.

But Lupita’s engagement with music isn’t confined to curating playlists. With a history of dating a musician, regularly attending concerts, and even showcasing her own musical talents, Lupita’s relationship with music extends beyond passive listening.

From Audience to Artist

In November, she shared a dance video to Monáe’s ‘Lipstick Lover’, displaying her rhythmic prowess. Her love for live music has been evident as she has been frequently spotted at concerts, including those of Monáe and Taylor Swift.

In 2019, she unveiled her rapping skills on Ciara’s single ‘Melanin’ and released her own debut single ‘Sulwe’s Song’. Inspired by her children’s book, the track is yet another example of Lupita’s multifaceted relationship with music.

As we step into 2024, Lupita Nyong’o’s playlist not only sets the tone for her year but also offers her fans a glimpse into her life’s soundtrack, a symphony of tunes that resonate with her spirit and aspirations.