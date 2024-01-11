en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o Sets the Tone for 2024 with Her Curated Playlist

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Lupita Nyong’o Sets the Tone for 2024 with Her Curated Playlist

Acclaimed Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, renowned for her portrayal in ‘Black Panther’, has recently revealed her handpicked ‘Vibes for 2024 Playlist’. A harmonious blend of global tunes, the playlist is a testament to Lupita’s eclectic musical taste, featuring tracks she believes encapsulate the energy she is fostering for the new year.

Lupita’s Melodic Manifestation

Among the carefully selected tracks is the Kenyan club banger ‘Kuna Kuna’ by Vic West, Fathermoh, and Brandy Maina, a testament to her roots and the vibrant culture they represent. The playlist also includes ‘Enjoy’ by Jux and Diamond Platnumz, a rhythmic concoction of East African beats that adds to the international diversity of the selection.

Further diversifying the playlist, ‘Nueva Vida’ by Peso Pluma, ‘This Year’ by Emily King, ‘Good Morning’ by PJ Morton, and ‘Next to Normal’ by Lucius are part of the lineup. Each song, with its unique rhythm and message, contributes to the mosaic of sounds and sentiments Lupita aims to channel in 2024.

Not Just a Playlist, A Personal Soundtrack

The playlist continues with ‘Degg Gui’ by Cheikh Lo, ‘By Design’ by Jacob Banks, and ‘Doing My Best’ by Tank and the Bangas. Each track adds a distinct flavor, echoing Lupita Nyong’o’s diverse musical palette and her appreciation for a wide range of genres.

But Lupita’s engagement with music isn’t confined to curating playlists. With a history of dating a musician, regularly attending concerts, and even showcasing her own musical talents, Lupita’s relationship with music extends beyond passive listening.

From Audience to Artist

In November, she shared a dance video to Monáe’s ‘Lipstick Lover’, displaying her rhythmic prowess. Her love for live music has been evident as she has been frequently spotted at concerts, including those of Monáe and Taylor Swift.

In 2019, she unveiled her rapping skills on Ciara’s single ‘Melanin’ and released her own debut single ‘Sulwe’s Song’. Inspired by her children’s book, the track is yet another example of Lupita’s multifaceted relationship with music.

As we step into 2024, Lupita Nyong’o’s playlist not only sets the tone for her year but also offers her fans a glimpse into her life’s soundtrack, a symphony of tunes that resonate with her spirit and aspirations.

0
Arts & Entertainment Kenya Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's 2024 Restless Leg Tour: A Unique Comedy Experience
Comedy heavyweights and former SNL co-anchors, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, are once again joining forces for their 2024 Restless Leg Tour. The beloved duo has lined up 22 performances for this winter season, including a special run of 11 shows at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre during what is fondly known as the
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's 2024 Restless Leg Tour: A Unique Comedy Experience
Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' in the Lead
22 mins ago
Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' in the Lead
Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan Among Nominees for 2024 DGA Awards
24 mins ago
Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan Among Nominees for 2024 DGA Awards
Museum of Sex Apologizes to Madonna for Misrepresentation of her AIDS Activism
9 mins ago
Museum of Sex Apologizes to Madonna for Misrepresentation of her AIDS Activism
Riot Games Unveils Foreseen Yasuo: A Glimpse into the Future of League of Legends
9 mins ago
Riot Games Unveils Foreseen Yasuo: A Glimpse into the Future of League of Legends
'After the Flood': ITV's Climate Change-Centric Drama Falters Amidst Convolution
17 mins ago
'After the Flood': ITV's Climate Change-Centric Drama Falters Amidst Convolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
53 seconds
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
1 min
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
3 mins
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
5 mins
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
14 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
15 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
16 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
16 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
16 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app