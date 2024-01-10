en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lupin Zero Season 1: A Prequel Unveiling the Early Adventures of Arsene Lupin III

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Lupin Zero Season 1, a new addition to the treasure trove of Japanese anime, takes us back to the roots of the infamous gentleman thief, Arsene Lupin III. The series serves as a prequel to the renowned Lupin III manga, enabling fans to traverse the memory lane to the 1960s in Japan, where the saga of the legendary thief began.

Delving into the Origins of Arsene Lupin III

The series meticulously explores the formative years of the iconic character, revealing the incipient stages of his illustrious career as a thief. It unravels the youthful escapades of Lupin III, his initial encounter with a trigger-happy delinquent, and the evolution of their camaraderie, instrumental in Lupin’s ascent to global fame.

A Stellar Voice Cast

Featuring a voice cast of celebrated talents like Tasuku Hatanaka, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Yoshito Yasuhara, Toshio Furukawa, Toa Yukinari, and Saori Hayami, the anime brings to life the colorful characters of Lupin’s world, enriching the viewing experience. Spanning six episodes, the series offers a compact yet comprehensive exploration of Lupin’s early life.

Streaming on Crunchyroll

For enthusiasts eager to embark on this thrilling journey, Lupin Zero Season 1 is readily available on Crunchyroll, a platform revered for its extensive collection of anime. Crunchyroll offers a variety of subscription plans, including Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan, each with its unique perks and benefits, catering to the diverse needs of its viewers. Additionally, subscribers enjoy exclusive discounts on merchandise, adding value to their subscriptions.

With Lupin Zero Season 1, viewers are invited to relive the adventures of a young Arsene Lupin III, retracing his steps before he emerged as a globally recognized thief. This intriguing narrative, rich in history and nostalgia, promises to be a coveted addition to any anime enthusiast’s watchlist.

Arts & Entertainment
