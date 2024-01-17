Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Announces Full Schedule for 'Sweeney Todd' Performances

The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre has unveiled the full performance schedule leading up to the much-anticipated debut of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in 'Sweeney Todd'. This follows the successful conclusion of Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford's stint in the show on January 14.

Interim Cast Takes the Lead

Until the new leads join the cast on February 8, standbys and understudies will helm the lead roles. The theatre made the schedule public on January 17 through their Instagram account. Nicholas Christopher will portray Sweeney Todd from Wednesday to Saturday, and will assume the role of Pirelli on Sundays. Sweeney Todd's role will be taken over by Paul-Jordan Jansen for Sunday performances.

Changing Faces of Mrs. Lovett and Pirelli

Jeanna de Waal will bring Mrs. Lovett to life during evening performances, while DeLaney Westfall will step into the role for Wednesday and Saturday matinees. Raymond J. Lee will play Pirelli in the evening, with Daniel Torres taking on the part for matinees. This rotating cast adds a unique dynamism and freshness to each performance.

Sweeney Todd: A Dark Tale Reimagined

'Sweeney Todd' is a classic and dark musical, featuring Stephen Sondheim's score and Hugh Wheeler's book, adapted from Christopher Bond's work. The show is directed by the gifted Thomas Kail and choreographed by Steven Hoggett. The narrative revolves around the vengeful barber Sweeney Todd and his accomplice Mrs. Lovett, who bakes their victims into meat pies. This grim tale has been reimagined and presented to a new audience with rave reviews.