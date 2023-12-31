Luna Luna’s Resurgence: Art Carnival’s 2023 U.S. Reboot

The art carnival Luna Luna, originally launched in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany, is experiencing a resurgence in 2023 with a significant reboot in the U.S., under the guidance of Drake’s company Dreamcrew. The revival project is a reimagined manifestation of the original conception by Austrian artist Andr Heller, aimed at demystifying art and making it accessible to a wider audience.

Luna Luna: A Manifestation of Heller’s Vision

Backed by a $350,000 grant, Heller’s vision was to bridge the gap between elite artists and the general public. The fair ran for 13 weeks, attracting over 240,000 visitors with its avant-garde presentations. It featured pavilions by illustrious artists such as Salvador Dal, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and installations like the ‘Dal Dome’ house of mirrors, a carousel, a Ferris Wheel, and a Glass Labyrinth scored by Philip Glass.

The Resurgence of Luna Luna

The attractions of Luna Luna, after years of storage in Texas, are now being restored and reassembled in Los Angeles for a U.S. reboot. Singer and rapper Drake, struck by the concept of Luna Luna and its works by the biggest names in art, was the key force behind its resurrection. The revived Luna Luna is expected to reopen this month, bringing the spirit of the 1987 event back to life.

Phaidon’s Reprint: A Glimpse into the Past

The 2023 Phaidon reprint of ‘Luna Luna: The Art Amusement’ captures the essence of the original event with behind-the-scenes photographs, original sketches, and drawings by the artists involved. The catalogue offers a deeper understanding of the 1987 fair, featuring images of works by artists like Kenny Scharf, Roy Lichtenstein, Ert, Jrg Immendorff, David Hockney, and detailed features of pavilions such as an inflatable caf, a geometric forest, and an Art Deco-style stage.