Luke Macfarlane Opens Up About His Career on the Tosh Show Podcast

Actor Luke Macfarlane, revered for his performances in Hallmark Channel movies and his role in ‘Bros,’ recently graced the Tosh Show podcast hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh. The conversation traversed through various aspects of Macfarlane’s career, providing listeners with a detailed glimpse of his professional life.

Financial Rewards of Hallmark Gigs

One of the key points discussed was the financial benefits of starring in Hallmark movies. Macfarlane indicated that the holiday season can be particularly lucrative, with substantial residuals. This insight not only sheds light on the actor’s earnings but also highlights the financial dynamics of the entertainment industry, especially the potential value of seasonal programming.

Working with Candance Cameron Bure

Macfarlane also shared his experience of working with Candance Cameron Bure, who has faced scrutiny for her conservative views on LGBTQ+ representation in media. Despite any initial apprehension, Macfarlane found Bure to be a pleasant colleague, although he acknowledged that the subject of his sexuality was not broached during their collaboration.

Macfarlane’s Past Celebrity Crush

As the conversation progressed, Macfarlane admitted to a past celebrity crush on Mark Wahlberg. This confession prompted Tosh to bring up Wahlberg’s controversial past, particularly his involvement in a hate crime. Tosh’s candid remarks and the ensuing dialogue contributed to the podcast’s popularity, with a clip from the session going viral on TikTok.

The podcast episode, characterized by its engaging, insightful, and sometimes provocative discussion, has garnered over 3.2 million views on TikTok, reflecting its considerable impact on listeners and viewers alike. For those interested in delving deeper into the conversation between Macfarlane and Tosh, the full episode is accessible online.