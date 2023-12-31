en English
Arts & Entertainment

Luke Hamnett: From Lockdown Comic Relief to TikTok Sensation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
Luke Hamnett: From Lockdown Comic Relief to TikTok Sensation

As the world grappled with the pandemic, a new star emerged from the city of Stoke-on-Trent, captivating millions on social media. The star in question, 31-year-old Luke Hamnett, began creating comic videos during the lockdown, initially to amuse his family. He has since amassed a following of 1.5 million across TikTok and Instagram, transitioning into a full-time influencer.

From Comic Relief to Social Media Sensation

Hamnett’s journey to social media stardom began with lip-sync videos on Facebook. His content, which includes acting out relatable scenes and discussing news stories, soon garnered a significant following. His videos now rack up millions of views, with one hitting 12 million views and another over 3 million. The increase in engagement has seen him create up to four videos daily, accumulating 56 million likes on TikTok alone.

A Family Affair

One of the unique aspects of Hamnett’s journey is the active involvement of his mother, Janet. The duo often appears together in videos, participating in challenges and pranks that have endeared them to the audience. Their infectious laughter and warm relationship have become a significant part of Hamnett’s brand, influencing his content and his future plans.

(Read Also: Government Thanks Copppal Amid UK Provocation Over Naval Incursion)

Beyond TikTok: Future Aspirations

While Hamnett’s rise to fame has been swift and somewhat unexpected, he has big dreams for the future. He plans to leverage his online popularity for stand-up comedy, a childhood passion. Additionally, he is exploring the idea of creating a podcast with his mother, aiming to highlight their different generations in a fun and engaging manner.

Hamnett’s journey reflects not just his personal resilience in overcoming past bullying but also the power of social media. His videos have served as a source of solace for many during these challenging times, and his story serves as a testament to the unexpected opportunities that can emerge even in the toughest of times.

(Read Also: Unfavourable Atmosphere’ Causes Drop in UK University International Enrollments)

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

