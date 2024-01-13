Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM’s Big Game Bash in Las Vegas

Brace yourselves, country music lovers; your favorite star, Luke Combs, is primed to hit the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on February 10, 2024. The event, a part of the BetMGM’s Big Game Bash, coincides with the weekend of the professional football championship, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration of sports and music.

The Anticipation Builds

Renowned for his captivating blend of traditional and modern country, Combs has expressed his unbridled enthusiasm for the collaboration with iHeart and the imminent performance. The concert stands as an integral part of the Big Game Bash, an event that intertwines first-class entertainment with Las Vegas’s incomparable vibrancy, staying true to the essence of the BetMGM brand.

Ticket Sales and What to Expect

Tickets, priced at a starting rate of $400, went on sale on Friday, January 12, at 8 a.m. PT, exclusively through the BetMGM app. The concert promises a night of nostalgia and novelty, featuring widely loved hits like ‘The Way She Rides’ and ‘Beer Can’, along with some of Combs’ more recent work. Concert-goers might also have the opportunity to snag some exclusive merchandise at the venue.

Unforgettable Experiences with BetMGM

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, affirmed that the company is steadfast in its dedication to crafting unparalleled experiences for fans. The concert, expected to be one of the weekend’s premier events, significantly contributes to this commitment. With only 178 tickets left in stock, the anticipation is palpable, and the excitement for the Big Game Bash is building up.