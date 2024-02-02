Luke Combs Readies for 2024 Grammys: A Look Back and Forward

Country music star Luke Combs has his eyes set on the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he will share the stage with Tracy Chapman, according to Variety. Reflecting on his first Grammy stint, Combs confessed that the scale of the event stirred a wave of gratitude within him, thankful that it wasn't his first brush with an award show.

Navigating the Grammy Stage

Combs admitted he steers clear of making eye contact with the audience during performances to subdue his nerves and maintain focus. Centering his energy on his vocals and guitar playing, the country artist navigates the pressure-saturated atmosphere of the awards with a calm demeanor.

Reliving the 'Going Going Gone' Performance

The performance of 'Going Going Gone' at last year's Grammys was a nerve-wracking experience for Combs. The song featured him playing a guitar solo, an area he doesn't perceive himself as particularly skillful in. The knowledge that there was no safety net if he erred amplified the pressure. Nevertheless, Combs cherishes the memory and expresses satisfaction with his performance.

Eyeing the Best Country Solo Performance Award

Besides his scheduled performance, Combs is also a contender for the Best Country Solo Performance award for his rendition of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car.' The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and is set to be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Combs' cover of 'Fast Car' has not only earned him a Grammy nomination but has also immortalized Chapman's original, making her the first Black woman to hold sole songwriting credit on a No. 1 country hit. As the music world gears up for the 2024 Grammys, the spotlight shines brightly on Luke Combs, a testament to his resonating impact on the country music landscape.