Lukas Gage Clarifies Comments on Dating App, Denies Shading Estranged Husband Chris Appleton

Actor Lukas Gage, recognized for his stunning performance in "The White Lotus," has recently clarified his comments about the popular dating app, Raya, affirming that his intentions were not to belittle his estranged husband, Chris Appleton. Gage's remarks about his preference for Hinge over Raya, where he expressed his desire for genuine connections rather than liaisons with 'influencer' types, ignited a spark of controversy. His comments were construed by some as a slight against Appleton, a celebrated celebrity hairstylist who undeniably holds a position in the influencer community.
The Misinterpretation of Gage's Remarks
However, Gage has strongly denied any such insinuations, assuring that his comments were not targeted at Appleton. In a society where every word spoken by celebrities is scrutinized and often blown out of proportion, Gage's statements were unfortunately misinterpreted. Yet, he has unequivocally expressed that there is no animosity between him and his ex-husband, despite the dissolution of their marriage.
Clearing the Air
The actor took the opportunity to clear the air and set the record straight during an interview conducted near DOGPOUND Gym in West Hollywood. He emphasized that his comments about dating apps were his personal preference, and in no way a reflection on his relationship with Appleton. Gage reiterated his respect for Appleton's work and stature in the industry and stated that his preference for less 'influencer' dominated platforms was purely a personal choice, and not a comment on Appleton's professional standing.
A Lesson in Communication
In the era of instant information and rapid news dissemination, Gage's issue serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication. It is crucial to comprehend that celebrities, like any other individuals, have their personal preferences and opinions, which should not be misconstrued as an attack or criticism of their personal relationships. As Gage has shown, it is possible to express one's preferences without casting aspersions on others.
Lukas Gage Clarifies Comments on Dating App, Denies Shading Estranged Husband Chris Appleton
Actor Lukas Gage clarifies his statements on dating apps, insisting they were not intended as a slight against his estranged husband, Chris Appleton.
