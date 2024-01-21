Luis Manzano Charts New Course: Endorses Young Hosts, Plans Game Show, and More

Renowned television host Luis Manzano has made a bold statement on the future of hosting in the Philippine television industry by endorsing a new generation of hosts. He identified talented young artists Donny Pangilinan, Robi Domingo, Edward Barber, and Enchong Dee as potential successors, reflecting his belief in the capability of younger talent.

New Ventures and Future Plans

While his name has become synonymous with hosting 'Pilipinas Got Talent', Manzano revealed he has chosen to step away from such duties. Instead, he is concentrating on developing a unique game show. This decision showcases his commitment to innovation and creativity in the entertainment industry. He is also excited about his role as a father to Baby Peanut, expressing openness to endorsement deals for his little one.

Support for Wife's Showbiz Comeback

As his wife, Jessy Mendiola, gears up for a showbiz comeback, Manzano has extended his full support. He respects her artistic choices, even if they involve intimate and daring scenes. The couple is also contemplating growing their family in the next few years, providing a glimpse into their personal life and future plans.

Sitcom Project with Vilma Santos

Adding another layer to his future plans, the television host hinted at a sitcom project with his mother, Vilma Santos. The legendary actress recently bagged the Best Actress award at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival. Meanwhile, Manzano continues to host the game show 'I Can See Your Voice', which airs on weekends, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the entertainment industry.