Ludwig Göransson's Golden Globe Win; Move Afrika Campaign Expands to Ghana

Composer Ludwig Göransson has been honored with the Golden Globe for Best Original Score for his extraordinary work on the film 'Oppenheimer.' This award signifies his significant contribution to the film's success through his musical composition. In another sphere of the entertainment industry, international advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in alliance with the governments of Ghana and Rwanda, has declared the extension of its Move Afrika campaign to West Africa, aiming for positive change and addressing various challenges on the continent through a concert event scheduled in Ghana in 2024.

The 'Move Afrika' Ambition

The Move Afrika campaign is a far-reaching initiative to establish an international music touring circuit across Africa. Its main objective is to drive economic investment in the entertainment industry, bolster Ghanaian-owned businesses and young entrepreneurs, and generate jobs. The campaign's expansion to Ghana marks a crucial step in promoting and showcasing African creativity to the world, while simultaneously stimulating economic investment into the local creative economy.

Impacting Lives, Shaping Economies

The inaugural Move Afrika event took place in Kigali in December 2023 and was a resounding success, signaling the launch of an annual multi-country tour aimed at transforming live entertainment in Africa and investing in local economies, skill training, and youth entrepreneurship. Global Citizen's commitment to developing the workforce needed for professional concert tours is expected to result in a noteworthy economic legacy for the region.

Exciting Future Prospects

With plans to reach three countries in 2024 and five countries by 2025, the Move Afrika campaign is set to establish a new standard for entertainment touring across the continent. This growth is anticipated to increase demand from regional and international artists to tour the region, build local capacity, create jobs, and scale the live entertainment sector within host cities. The alliance between Global Citizen, the governments of Ghana and Rwanda, and Kendrick Lamar's creative agency, pgLang, signifies a strategic effort to display and celebrate African creative talent while creating lasting economic impact across the continent.

The Move Afrika campaign not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage and artistic talent of Africa but also fosters economic growth, entrepreneurship, and creates opportunities for skill development and international event training. As the campaign continues to evolve, it symbolizes a transformative initiative that is poised to leave a lasting impact on the African entertainment industry and set new standards for international music touring across the continent.