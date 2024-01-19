Lucy Liu Doubted Third 'Charlie's Angels' Film, Excited About 'Presence'

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Lucy Liu, globally recognized for her versatile roles in the 'Charlie's Angels' films, recently cast doubt on the likelihood of a third film in the popular franchise. During an engaging dialogue at the Variety Studio presented by Audible, Liu shared her reflections on the changing dynamics of the entertainment world since the release of the original 'Charlie's Angels' films, a time when the concept of three women gracing a magazine cover was a rarity.

From 'Charlie's Angels' to 'Ally McBeal': Evolution of Women On-Screen

The actress reminisced about the era marked by 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Ally McBeal', highlighting the novelty of women collaborating on-screen. Liu acknowledged the significant shift in the entertainment industry's focus since those times, indicating that the possibility of another 'Charlie's Angels' film may be remote.

Lucy Liu's Latest Venture: 'Presence'

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 'Charlie's Angels' franchise, Liu has immersed herself in promoting her latest film, 'Presence'. The movie, directed by renowned filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, made its debut at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. The actress expressed her excitement about collaborating with Soderbergh, stating that his remarkable body of work was a crucial factor in her decision to participate in the project. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, Callina Lang, Eddy Maday, and West Mulholland.

'Presence': A New Jersey Film

'Presence', which was entirely filmed in Cranford, New Jersey, is one of seven productions shot in the state to make an appearance at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The movie reportedly invested over $2 million in the state during production, further establishing New Jersey's status as a favorable filming location.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, Liu's insights provide a fresh perspective on past triumphs and upcoming challenges, while her latest film 'Presence' offers a promising glimpse into the future of cinema.