Lucy Kennedy Confirms Return of 'Lucy Investigates' and Shares Personal Family Moment

Lucy Kennedy, the celebrated Irish television personality, has confirmed that her popular investigative show, 'Lucy Investigates' is set to return for a new season this year. The show, which first aired in 2022, has made a significant impact for its candid exploration of Ireland's darker issues. From the world of cosmetics to sex parties, the show has left no stone unturned, garnering widespread popularity among the audience.

Filming Begins Next Month

Kennedy announced that the filming for the upcoming season of 'Lucy Investigates' would commence next month. However, she opted to keep the suspense alive by not divulging the specific subjects that would be under investigation in the new season. The audience can expect Kennedy to bring her unique brand of investigation and storytelling to the fore, as she delves into yet-to-be-revealed topics.

'Living With Lucy' Returns in Summer

In addition to 'Lucy Investigates', Kennedy also revealed that her other show, 'Living With Lucy', is slated to return in the summer. Known for her knack of getting hard-to-reach celebrities on the show, Kennedy mentioned that she is currently preparing a 'hit list' of such celebrities to feature in the upcoming season.

Expanding Her Work Portfolio

Aside from her television projects, Kennedy is also making waves in the literary world. She recently completed her sixth children's book, thereby further diversifying her portfolio of work. A woman of many talents, Kennedy continues to juggle her television projects with her literary pursuits, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

A Snapshot of Family Love

Recently, Kennedy took to social media to share a personal moment with her fans. She posted a photo with her sisters, Gemma and Anna, during a night out at Daata Restaurant in Sandycove, Dublin. The post, which showcased the strong bond between the sisters, received an outpouring of positive responses from friends and fans alike, all expressing their admiration for the family's close relationship.