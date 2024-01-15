en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lucasfilm’s Rumored ‘What If…?’-Style Star Wars TV Series: A New Frontier?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Lucasfilm’s Rumored ‘What If…?’-Style Star Wars TV Series: A New Frontier?

Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Star Wars franchise, is reportedly considering the development of a television series inspired by Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ series. Amid swirling rumors, concept art from the canceled Star Wars Battlefront 4 game has resurfaced, igniting fan excitement and speculation.

Conceptualizing an Alternate Universe

Originally planned for the original Battlefront franchise by Free Radical Design in the 2000s, the game was intended to follow a ‘What If…?’-style narrative. The concept art showcases iconic characters including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca, in roles that dramatically diverge from their known personas. Heroes switch to the dark side, while villains transform into heroes, challenging the traditional Star Wars narrative.

Among the striking illustrations are a redeemed Darth Vader and a Vader who usurped Palpatine’s position as Emperor. Despite the game’s ultimate cancellation, the concept art has rekindled interest in the potential exploration of these alternate realities in a new medium.

The Animation Advantage

Fans suggest animation as the most suitable format for such a series. This approach would allow for the recasting of roles originally played by actors who have passed away, while also providing limitless storytelling possibilities. However, Lucasfilm has yet to officially confirm the development of a ‘What If…?’-style Star Wars TV series.

Implications for the Star Wars Universe

If Lucasfilm pursues this ambitious project, it could add a new dimension to the Star Wars universe, mirroring Marvel’s success with its own ‘What If…?’ series. This innovative approach could challenge the established Star Wars narrative, sparking curiosity among fans and breathing fresh life into the iconic franchise.

As of now, the rumors remain unconfirmed, but the prospect of a Star Wars TV series that explores alternate destinies for beloved characters continues to generate anticipation and excitement among the franchise’s global fan base.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

