'Love Oswestry' Festival: A Celebration of Community and Creativity

The 'Love Oswestry' festival, a vibrant event celebrating community unity and artistic creativity, is poised to return in February 2024 for its third consecutive year. A highlight of the Oswestry social calendar, the festival promises a variety of activities, many of which are free, culminating in a captivating lantern parade on February 17, 2024.

The Festival's Commencement

The festival is strategically scheduled to coincide with the half-term holidays, creating a week-long bonanza of both fun and educational experiences. Mayor Councillor Olly Rose has expressed his enthusiasm for the return of the festival, commending the collaborative efforts within the community that have shaped the event.

Activities for All Ages

The 'Love Oswestry' festival aims to cater to all ages. Younger attendees are catered for with a series of special activities throughout the week, while older generations are targeted with a new oral history project, 'The Story Shop'. This initiative seeks to capture personal narratives about the town, fostering a sense of shared history and community identity. The Llwyd Mansion, a notable historic site in Oswestry, has been chosen to host 'The Story Shop'.

A Showcase of Art and Culture

One of the standout features of the festival is the Lantern Parade, organized by Designs in Mind. This communal event allows participants to craft their own lanterns and join a procession that illuminates the town with warmth and camaraderie. Further enriching the artistic landscape, Hermon Arts is set to present 'A Tender Thing', a reimagined version of the classic love story, Romeo and Juliet. The festival's programme is rounded off with DJ workshops, a drama project titled 'Oswestry Performs', storytelling sessions, drumming, block printing workshops, and a new art initiative called 'Paint the Town' with Joseph Schneider.

As the third 'Love Oswestry' festival approaches, the town is abuzz with anticipation, ready to come together once more to celebrate its community spirit and cultural vibrancy.