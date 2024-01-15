Love Island Star Paige Turley Banned from All Stars Due to MTV Contract

Former Love Island star, Paige Turley, who gained fame and fortune after winning the winter series of 2020, finds herself barred from participating in the new All Stars series. The barrier in her path is a contractual clause with MTV, the network behind the reality show, Ex On The Beach.

Unforeseen Consequences of Contractual Obligations

Paige, now 26, had clinched the title of Love Island with her then-boyfriend Finley Tapp, 24. However, their romance came to an end in April 2023 after a relationship that spanned three years. Post their split, Paige decided to explore new opportunities and joined the cast of Ex On The Beach. The show was filmed in October; however, it has not seen the light of the day yet. Owing to a clause in her MTV contract, Paige is prohibited from featuring on a rival dating show before Ex On The Beach has been broadcasted. This restriction has thwarted her plans to return to Love Island.

ITV Bosses Left Disappointed

Paige's absence from the All Stars series has reportedly left ITV bosses in disappointment. They were keen on having the Love Island victor return for the All Stars series. However, all is not lost. Depending on the future course of the series and Paige's relationship status, sources suggest she might be a part of the series if it returns next winter.

Paige and Finley: The End of a Love Story

Paige has previously opened up about her relationship with Finley, indicating that the lockdown played a significant role in their breakup. Despite their relationship ending, Paige and Finley have maintained a cordial relationship and remain good friends. Representatives for Paige were approached for a comment on the situation, but there has been no public response yet.