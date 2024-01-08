‘Love is in the Legend’: A Tribute to Voguing’s Influence on Fashion and Culture

The indie documentary ‘Love is in the Legend,’ a brainchild of former Patricia Field buyer and salesperson, Myra Lewis, delves into the historical event ‘A Ball to Remember’ of 1988. A key figure behind the event, Lewis is accredited with introducing Voguing dance culture to the Seventh Avenue and eventually into the mainstream popular culture. The documentary brings to the fore the merging of uptown and downtown cultures, fashion, and nightlife, particularly through the iconic Patricia Field store in Greenwich Village, which was a significant player in the 1980s clubwear scene.

Spotlight on a Cultural Phenomenon

‘Love is in the Legend’ serves as a tribute to the underground ballroom scene, highlighting its significant influence on fashion and pop culture. It emphasizes the ethos of inclusivity and community that has remained relevant today. The documentary features interviews with notable figures, such as Marc Jacobs and Patricia Field, offering an in-depth look into the 1988 seminal downtown event ‘A Ball to Remember’ that gave voguing a platform on Seventh Avenue.

A Return to Roots

Myra Lewis, who is also a board-certified osteopathic doctor, sees the creation of this documentary as a return to her roots and a celebration of the creative freedom that the ballroom scene embodied. The film is available on streaming platforms in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Unraveling the Tapestry of the 80s

The documentary goes beyond the surface, shedding light on the role of Patricia Field’s boutique in merging uptown and downtown fashion and nightlife. It also explores the vibrant New York nightlife scene of the 1980s, including the legendary Paradise Garage nightclub. The film features archival footage and iconic judges from the fashion community, providing a comprehensive look at voguing’s influence on fashion and pop culture.