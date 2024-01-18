Louvre Museum Hikes Ticket Prices; 'The Crown' Memorabilia Hits The Auction Block

In a week punctuated by significant shifts in the arts and entertainment world, the Louvre Museum in Paris, recognized globally as the most visited museum, has stirred up a tempest in the art community. The museum has announced a substantial increase in ticket prices, leading to a ripple of discontent among art enthusiasts. Concurrently, fans of the much-loved Netflix series 'The Crown' are gearing up for an exciting auction of memorabilia associated with the show.

The Louvre's Pricey Proposition

The Louvre has raised its ticket prices from 15 euros to a staggering 22 euros per entry, a move that has taken many visitors by surprise. This increase has been justified by the museum as a necessary measure to maintain the quality of reception. However, the fallout of this decision is being felt most acutely by non-European tourists and families who now face a substantial addition to their budget.

Accessibility at Stake

Despite the museum's reasoning, there is growing opposition to the price hike. Critics argue that the increase compromises the museum's accessibility and affordability. While certain categories of visitors, such as children and students, will still enjoy free admission, the broader public is grappling with the financial implications of this change.

Memorabilia From 'The Crown' Up for Grabs

On a different note, fans of the popular series 'The Crown' have a unique opportunity to own a piece of television history. As the series concludes, 450 objects from the show, including the iconic Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress', are set to be auctioned off in London. This event is expected to attract a large number of bidders, eager to acquire artifacts from a show that has captivated audiences worldwide.