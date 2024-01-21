Louisville Ballet on the Verge of Securing $1.5M State Funding

In a significant boost to the arts scene in Kentucky, the Louisville Ballet is on the brink of potentially securing $1.5 million in state funding for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This development comes as part of the Democrat's budget proposal, House Bill 114. The one-time funding is designed to cover start-up equipment costs and to underpin the ballet's touring and community engagement performances beyond the borders of Louisville.

The Initial Request and the Potential Funding

Leslie Smart, the CEO of Louisville Ballet, disclosed that the ballet's initial request was for a higher figure of $3.9 million. The larger sum aimed to also accommodate live music for mainstage productions and to offset startup capital costs associated with touring across the breadth of Kentucky. However, the pared-down amount they stand to receive would prioritize the procurement of equipment integral to their touring endeavors.

Benefits Beyond Ballet

Smart highlighted the significance of extending the ballet's influence beyond Louisville, given its status as Kentucky's official state ballet. She underscored the immeasurable advantages of arts exposure and active engagement for children's emotional and social development, and their academic success. In her vision, the ballet's expansion would not only entertain but also enrich Kentucky's communities, particularly its younger members.

The Budget Approval Process

The budget approval process is in full swing, with the governor and respective parties tabling their versions in the House of Representatives. Critical to the outcome is the fact that the Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the state, have the power to override a governor's veto. Notably, their proposed budget draft at present does not include the funding for the ballet.