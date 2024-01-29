Louise Thompson Unveils her Battle with PTSD and Anxiety in New Book 'Lucky'

Reality TV star Louise Thompson, famed for her role in 'Made in Chelsea', recently took to Instagram to share a series of bikini photos from her family vacation in Antigua and Barbuda. However, these seemingly carefree images served as a backdrop for a far more profound revelation. Thompson, 33, used this opportunity to openly discuss her ongoing battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety, conditions triggered by the traumatic birth of her son, Leo, back in November 2021.

Reliving a Traumatic Past

Following the birth of Leo, Thompson endured a gruelling five-week hospital stay. During this time, she was forced to confront not only physical pain but also the silent, internal torment of mental health struggles. These experiences, while harrowing, have since shaped her journey towards recovery, a journey she is now ready to share with the world.

'Lucky': A Tale of Survival and Recovery

Alongside her holiday images, Thompson announced the impending release of her book, 'Lucky'. This stark, honest account details her near-death experience, her battle with PTSD and anxiety, and the path she has since trodden towards recovery. Thompson stated that writing 'Lucky' has been a therapeutic process, providing a form of closure and marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Sharing to Inspire

The actress expressed mixed emotions about sharing her personal journey, describing feelings of both pride and fear. Yet, she is driven by the hope that her story will resonate with and help others facing similar battles. Thompson's announcement was made to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, who have consistently offered encouragement and support, urging her to share more of her experiences. She credits this support as being a crucial lifeline during her recovery process.

Thompson's book 'Lucky' is now available for pre-order, giving readers a chance to delve deeper into her struggle, resilience, and journey towards healing.