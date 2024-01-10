en English
Arts & Entertainment

Louise Jordan to Celebrate Women’s Stories in International Women’s Day 2024 Concert

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Louise Jordan to Celebrate Women’s Stories in International Women’s Day 2024 Concert

International Women’s Day 2024 will reverberate with the compelling sound of history brought to life by the talented songwriter and performer, Louise Jordan. Marking the day with a concert dedicated to celebrating the lives of extraordinary women, Jordan is set to perform a series of original songs that encapsulate their inspiring stories.

A Decade on the Road

Since 2010, Jordan has been on a musical odyssey, using her art to uncover and share the stories of notable women in history. Her passion for these often-overshadowed figures drives her creativity, crafting lyrics that speak of their struggles, triumphs, and indomitable spirits.

Inspiring Women of the First World War

While commemorating the centenary of the First World War, Jordan discovered a group of women whose contributions to history were as varied as they were impactful. Mathematician and inventor, Hertha Ayrton; spy, Louise de Bettignies; and author, Dorothy Lawrence, who disguised herself as a soldier to report from the frontline, all found their stories woven into her music.

‘No Petticoats Here’

Jordan’s work has since birthed three solo shows, including the critically acclaimed ‘No Petticoats Here.’ This performance, in particular, highlights the remarkable achievements of these women, presenting their stories in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to their historical context.

A Special Concert Event

Her passion for illuminating the often hidden contributions of trailblazing women will culminate in a special concert event. This celebration will take place at Salisbury Arts Centre on March 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm, inviting attendees to be a part of this unique representation of women’s history.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

