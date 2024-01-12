en English
Arts & Entertainment

Louise Jameson Reprises Leela Role in Doctor Who: Emmerdale and LeedsLive Updates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Louise Jameson Reprises Leela Role in Doctor Who: Emmerdale and LeedsLive Updates

Acclaimed British actress Louise Jameson, revered for her portrayal of Mary Goskirk in Emmerdale, is reprising her classic character Leela from the venerated BBC series, Doctor Who. Jameson initially played Leela, a fierce Sevateem warrior, during the show’s 15th season. As the BBC is set to release a remastered Blu-ray edition of this very season, fans can anticipate a thrilling new scene featuring Leela grappling with the Daleks. This additional content was filmed during Jameson’s hiatus from her current work on Emmerdale.

Leela Returns in a Tumultuous Encounter with Daleks

The specially crafted scene presents Leela uncovering the cataclysmic Fall of Gallifrey to the Daleks. In a potent moment of the narrative, she imparts wisdom to a young soldier, adding a layer of depth to her character. This new addition to the Doctor Who universe promises to be a delight for fans who recall her role from the original series.

Emmerdale Undergoes Refreshing Management Change

Alongside the exciting news of Jameson’s return as Leela, Emmerdale has experienced a management overhaul that has infused new vitality into the long-running soap opera. Updates on the show and its cast continue to keep audiences engaged and invested in the series.

LeedsLive Introduces WhatsApp Community for Breaking News

In a move to enhance engagement, LeedsLive has launched a WhatsApp community. This platform allows readers to receive the latest breaking news and stories directly on their phones, offering a convenient and efficient way to stay abreast of fast-paced developments in the entertainment world and beyond.

Doctor Who: Reviving a Classic Era

The BBC’s decision to revisit Jameson’s tenure in Doctor Who with a remastered Blu-ray release for season 15 is a testament to the enduring popularity of the classic series. The new scene with Leela and the Daleks is a welcome addition, further enriching the narrative of this beloved show. The remastered edition, complete with new featurettes and audio commentary from Tom Baker, is sure to satisfy both old and new fans of Doctor Who.

Arts & Entertainment
