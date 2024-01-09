en English
Arts & Entertainment

Louise Cantillon: From Classroom to Radio Booth – The Rise of a Gaelic Advocate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Louise Cantillon: From Classroom to Radio Booth – The Rise of a Gaelic Advocate

Former Irish and PE teacher, Louise Cantillon, has ascended the ranks of Irish radio, recently launching a new weekday show on Today FM. Known for her dynamic personality and fervor for the Irish language, she brings a unique blend of education and experience to the station. Fluent in Gaelic, Cantillon has a solid background in Irish education and has hosted radio shows in both Irish and English, showcasing her linguistic prowess and versatility.

Starting Small, Dreaming Big

Her career in broadcasting began in college, with Spin Southwest. Since then, Cantillon has steadily expanded her media footprint, breaking into television and presenting shows like Junior Eurovision on TG4 and Tacs Taistil, a travel show that ventures across Europe. Her passion for communication and her talent for engaging audiences have propelled her to the forefront of the Irish media scene.

A Personal Life as Vibrant as Her Career

Aside from her soaring career, Cantillon leads a vibrant personal life. In September 2023, she tied the knot with Limerick hurler Declan Hannon, her childhood sweetheart. The couple celebrated their nuptials at the picturesque Adare Manor before jetting off to Ibiza for their honeymoon. Alongside her personal milestones, Cantillon is recognized for her impeccable fashion sense, which she frequently flaunts on television.

A New Chapter Begins at Today FM

Today FM has announced Cantillon as the new presenter for the prime-time weekday lunchtime slot, previously occupied by Pamela Joyce. Set to air from 12-2pm, the show promises the best new music and a sprinkling of ‘cúpla focal’, a nod to Cantillon’s Gaelic roots. Louise expressed her enthusiasm for the new show, dubbing it the ‘biggest break’ of her career. Reaching out to the lunchtime audience, she plans to inject fun into the midday lull, staying true to her energetic personality and zest for life.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

