Arts & Entertainment

Louisa Ní Eideáin’s ‘Dopa Mean Girl’: A Musical Journey Interlaced with ADHD

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:43 am EST
Louisa Ní Eideáin’s ‘Dopa Mean Girl’: A Musical Journey Interlaced with ADHD

As the dawn of a new year approaches, the First Fortnight Festival is set to unveil a bouquet of enlightening events spanning stage performances, photo exhibitions, and insightful dialogues on women’s mental health. One spectacle that stands out is ‘Dopa Mean Girl’, a one-woman show by Louisa Ní Eideáin.

A Journey Through Music and ADHD

At the heart of the festival’s schedule, from January 5th to 14th, ‘Dopa Mean Girl’ weaves an intricate narrative of Louisa’s musical journey intertwined with her experiences living with late-diagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Her performance is a raw and unfiltered exploration of the challenges she faced while balancing motherhood, a full-time job, and her creative pursuits.

The Birth of ‘Dopa Mean Girl’

The show is a remarkable concoction of reminders encapsulated in voice messages, notes in English and Irish, and the pressing urgency of deadlines. Louisa’s quest for an ADHD diagnosis, driven by her struggle to juggle various aspects of her life, led to an enlightening revelation about her unique thought processes. This personal journey became the heart of ‘Dopa Mean Girl’.

Behind the Scenes

While the spotlight shines on Louisa, the creation of the show was a collaborative effort. Notable contributors include director Fran Detrez, producer Sarah Murphy, lighting designer Matt Burke, and Gorilla Design. Louisa credits her support community of artist parents and platforms like the Scene Heard festival and Dublin Fringe for providing the necessary encouragement and a stage for her work.

Embracing the Artist Within

Turning 40, Louisa overcame doubts about being too old to debut her one-woman show, squaring her shoulders and stepping into the artist identity she had previously grappled with. Now, she prepares to captivate audiences with ‘Dopa Mean Girl’, scheduled to be showcased at the Smock Alley Theatre Boys School in Dublin from January 10th to 13th, 2024, as part of the First Fortnight Festival.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland Mental Health Crisis
