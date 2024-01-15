Louis Theroux Shares Glimpses of Future Projects and Discusses Filmmaking Approach

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker, Louis Theroux, has given fans a tantalizing glimpse into his future projects during a recent Reddit AMA session. This revelation comes on the heels of his film 'My Scientology Movie' making its U.S. debut.

Upcoming Documentaries in 2017

Theroux disclosed that he is currently immersed in three new documentaries slated for release in 2017. Despite his hectic schedule, the filmmaker is also weighing potential subjects for future documentaries.

Revisiting Past Territory

One of the intriguing prospects Theroux mentioned is the idea of revisiting the Neo-Nazi movement in the U.S., a subject he initially delved into in a 2003 documentary featuring Tom Metzger, often dubbed 'the most dangerous racist in America'. Another enticing project Theroux expressed interest in, is exploring the lives of Lynx and Lamb Gaede, former members of the Nazi-pop folk band Prussian Blue.

Potential New Subjects

An additional potential subject Theroux touched upon is R&B artist R. Kelly. Besides these revelations, Theroux shared his most terrifying moments while filming, his strategy for staying calm in chaotic situations, and confirmed that, despite fan interest, he has no immediate plans to return to his 'Weird Weekends' series.

In related news, Sky has announced the launch of 'Tell Them You Love Me' on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on February 3rd. Co-produced with Topic streaming service and distributed by Kino Lorber in North America, the film is produced by Louis Theroux’s production company, Mindhouse. Directed by Nick August-Perna, the documentary explores the controversial relationship between a married female professor and a non-verbal black man with cerebral palsy, challenging perceptions of disability and consent.