Louis Greatorex Echoes the Legacy of 'Masters of the Air'

Actor Louis Greatorex, a native of Duffield, Derbyshire, recently vocalized the considerable responsibility he shouldered in portraying the character of American navigator Joseph "Bubbles" Payne in the Apple TV series 'Masters of the Air.' Produced by the legendary duo of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the series powerfully narrates the tale of Payne's unit, the 'Bloody Hundredth' 100th Bomb Group. Stationed in Norfolk during the stormy years of World War II, this unit played a pivotal role in the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Portraying a War Hero

Joseph Payne, who tragically lost his life at the tender age of 23 during a mission over France in April 1944, is paid tribute through this raw and moving depiction. As Greatorex, 27, donned the character of Payne, he experienced a profound interaction with Payne's family. They reached out to him, entrusting him with personal artifacts that symbolized the weight of his portrayal.

'Masters of the Air' - A Grand Stage

With the series recently making its debut on the Apple platform, Greatorex reflected on the immense privilege of working on a set directed by Spielberg and Hanks. The legacy of the show, he believes, serves as a spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed 'Band of Brothers.'

Greatorex's Journey Beyond 'Masters of the Air'

Apart from 'Masters of the Air,' Greatorex also shared about his forthcoming role in the movie 'Layla,' which has been showcased at the esteemed Sundance Film Festival. An alumnus of the Television Workshop acting school in Nottingham, Greatorex follows in the distinguished footsteps of other notable alumni, such as Jack O'Connell and Vicky McClure.