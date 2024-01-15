en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Louis Gossett Jr.'s Journey: From Almost-Knick to Oscar Winner

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Louis Gossett Jr.’s Journey: From Almost-Knick to Oscar Winner

In a recent interview, Louis Gossett Jr., an esteemed 87-year-old actor, unfolded the pages of his life and his dynamic career journey. The Oscar-winning performer, best known for his role in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ revealed intriguing details about his past, including his almost-career in professional basketball and his initial tryst with music.

The Road Not Taken: From Basketball Court to Broadway Stage

Before making a mark in the acting world, Gossett was on the verge of playing professional basketball for the New York Knicks. However, fate had other plans. An attractive offer to feature in the Broadway production of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ alongside Sidney Poitier in 1959 was too good to ignore. Gossett chose the stage over the court, and this decision proved to be a game-changer. His talent shone on Broadway, quickly overshadowing his previous athletic aspirations.

Music, Movies, and the Emmy Win

Alongside his sporting and acting endeavors, Gossett also dabbled in music, playing guitar in coffee shops. Nevertheless, acting remained his true calling, leading him to leave behind his musical pursuits. The transition from stage to screen happened in the 1960s when Gossett relocated to Los Angeles. His versatility as an actor was soon rewarded with an Emmy for his role in the 1977 miniseries ‘Roots.’

The Oscar Win and Breaking Boundaries

One of Gossett’s most significant achievements was clinching the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1983. This win was historic, making Gossett the first Black actor to win this coveted award. His portrayal of a stern Marine drill instructor in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ was so compelling that it’s hard to believe he was the second choice for the part. Gossett took his role seriously, even undergoing training with the Marine Corps to prepare. The dedication paid off, and the film, especially the mud scene with co-star Richard Gere, remains ingrained in the annals of cinema.

Continuing the Journey with Purpose

Reflecting on his journey, Gossett disclosed his fondness for Gere and the film. He continues to choose roles with meaningful messages, and his latest work in ‘The Color Purple’ is a testament to this commitment. Despite being thrice-divorced and a father of two, Gossett has no plans for retirement. His belief – there is still much more to achieve and contribute, forming the central theme of his enduring career.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

