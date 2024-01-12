Louis D’Esposito to receive inaugural Renaissance Award at Russo Brothers’ Event

In an unprecedented move, Louis D’Esposito, co-president of Marvel Studios and a prominent producer, is set to receive the inaugural Renaissance Award at the Russo Brothers’ Italian American Filmmaker Forum (RBIAFF) event on January 18. This award, a new initiative by the Russo Brothers, recognizes exceptional Italian Americans in the entertainment industry, lauding their significant contributions to heritage and the industry itself.

Marvel’s Midas Touch

Known for his Midas touch, D’Esposito has been a driving force behind Marvel Studios’ resounding success. His vision and leadership have seen Marvel’s films gross nearly $30 billion worldwide, setting new records and reshaping the cinematic universe. His receipt of the Renaissance Award underscores his pivotal role in the industry and his influence in shaping the global cultural landscape.

The Russo Brothers’ Italian American Filmmaker Forum

The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, of Italian heritage themselves and acclaimed for directing top Marvel movies, have pioneered the RBIAFF. This forum is a collaborative initiative with the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA), offering production grants to burgeoning filmmakers. The objective is clear: to cultivate and showcase stories that resonate with the Italian American experience, preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage.

A Launchpad for Emerging Filmmakers

The inaugural RBIAFF event is more than just a recognition ceremony. It is a launchpad for the next generation of storytellers. The event will feature a fellowship program, with the top five applicants given the opportunity to create short films from their concepts. The winning film will be selected by a committee, providing a platform for these emerging filmmakers to shine. The RBIAFF grant applications are set to open on February 1, 2024.

AGBO, the film studio founded by the Russo Brothers, has a proven track record of producing notable films and series, including ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Extraction 2.’ The AGBO Foundation is a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering creativity, education, and community support.