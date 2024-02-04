Lou Sanders Survives Second Skate-Off on Dancing On Ice Amidst 'Toxic' Backstage Atmosphere

Under the dazzling lights of the Dancing On Ice rink, comedian Lou Sanders and her professional skating partner Brendyn Hatfield swayed to the melodious strains of Eva Cassidy's 'What a Wonderful World'. Their slow romantic routine, a testament to their evolving chemistry, earned them a score of 24.5 out of 40, a marked improvement on their previous week's tally of 22.5. Yet, their performance placed them eighth among the ten competing couples, pushing them into a nerve-wracking skate-off for the second time.

Facing the Ice in a Skate-off

Despite the precarious position, Sanders and Hatfield faced the skate-off with determination, pitted against soap star Claire Sweeney. Sweeney, nursing a sprained rib injury, was forced to alter her routine, perhaps costing her the precious votes. In the end, it was Sanders and Hatfield who emerged victorious, remaining in the competition while Sweeney was shown the exit.

Controversial Atmosphere Backstage

However, the joy of their survival was tinged with unease. Sanders described the atmosphere backstage as 'toxic', a stark departure from the usual positive remarks that pepper the show. Fans and contestants alike were left to speculate on the root of this discord, adding a layer of intrigue to the ongoing competition.

Looking Ahead: Movie-Themed Week and More

As the competition progresses, the stakes continue to rise. The upcoming week on Dancing On Ice is set to be movie-themed, promising a spectacle of performances inspired by iconic films. In a twist, two couples will face elimination, further amplifying the tension. Alongside her training, Sanders also gears up for another challenge – participating in the Chortle Comedy Book Festival at the British Library in London on March 3, showcasing her versatility beyond the ice rink.