Lost ‘Friends’ Scripts Fetch £22,000 at Auction, Reflecting Show’s Enduring Popularity

In an unexpected turn of events, original TV scripts from the iconic American sitcom, ‘Friends’, have fetched a staggering £22,000 at a UK auction. The scripts, belonging to the episodes ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and Part II,’ were discovered in a bin at London’s Fountain Studios by an erstwhile staff member post filming in 1998, and remained under her care for over two decades.

A Global Affair

The auction was managed by Hanson Ross in Hertfordshire and witnessed a total of 219 bids from across the globe, underscoring the widespread international interest in ‘Friends’ memorabilia. The scripts, initially projected to fetch a modest sum of £600 to £800, were part of the sitcom’s fourth season. These particular episodes saw the principal characters venture to London, and also featured a guest appearance by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Enduring Popularity

The success of the auction stands testimony to the enduring popularity of ‘Friends’, despite the final episode having aired in 2004. This sale follows the untimely demise of cast member Matthew Perry in October of the previous year. Perry’s death was an inadvertent outcome of ketamine use, adding a layer of poignancy to the recent auction.

Script’s Journey

The scripts were initially intended to be destroyed by the actors to prevent any leaks of the storyline. Their rediscovery by an employee marked the beginning of a journey that culminated in the auction. The two-part storyline revolved around Ross and Emily’s wedding in London, with a dramatic twist involving Ross mistakenly uttering Rachel’s name at the altar instead of Emily’s. The global interest in the auction was phenomenal, with the final sale price, inclusive of additional fees, reaching £28,864.

These scripts, discovered just weeks after filming concluded at Fountain Studios in 1998, were stashed away in a bedside drawer before being unearthed by an unnamed seller who worked at the studios until 1999. The scripts were eventually put under the hammer after a fierce competition, securing a winning bid from an international online bidder.

The bidding frenzy was a truly international affair, with participants from the UK, USA, Germany, Spain, Australia, Ukraine, Dubai, and Switzerland. The accidental preservation of the scripts by a London retiree, who was not particularly a ‘Friends’ enthusiast, has highlighted the phenomenal and enduring appeal of this TV show, two decades after its final episode aired.