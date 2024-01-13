Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92

In a profound loss to the world of Indian classical music, Dr. Prabha Atre, an eminent vocalist and academician of the Kirana Gharana, drew her last breath at the age of 92. The cause of her demise was cardiac arrest, which occurred while she was asleep at her residence on Saturday. A multi-faceted personality, Atre’s contributions to the world of Hindustani classical music were manifold and celebrated with the highest civilian honors in India.

A Storied Legacy

Dr. Prabha Atre, born on September 13, 1932, was not just a distinguished classical singer but also an accomplished academician, researcher, composer, and author. Her academic prowess was evident as she held degrees in both science and law, and further proceeded to earn a doctorate in music. Her intellectual interests, combined with her exceptional musical talent, enabled her to compose new Raagas and create music for dance recitals and musical-dramas that have captivated audiences for decades.

Recognition and Honors

Atre’s contribution to Hindustani classical music was recognized with India’s three prestigious Padma awards. She was honored with the Padma Shri in 1990, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2002. Most recently, in January 2022, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor. These accolades are a testament to her profound impact on the sphere of Indian classical music and her lifelong dedication to the arts.

An Irreplaceable Loss

The news of Atre’s passing has been received with deep sorrow, marking the end of an era in Indian classical music. The funeral arrangements, as per the latest reports, are pending, awaiting the arrival of her close family members who live abroad. As the world of music mourns her loss, her incomparable legacy continues to inspire and will do so for generations to come. Dr. Prabha Atre’s life was a symphony of talent, dedication, and unending passion for music, and her absence will be profoundly felt.