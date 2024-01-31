Los Alamos Arts Council Stages 'Classically Celtic', Melding Classic and Celtic Melodies

In the picturesque Fuller Lodge, come February 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Los Alamos Arts Council will host an event of melodious symphony, 'Classically Celtic'. This enchanting evening will be graced by the harmonious voices of soprano singers Kathleen Manson and Josephine Stacek, accompanied by the virtuoso pianist Riko Higuma. The performance is set to be a blend of classical music and Celtic tradition, featuring compositions from esteemed composers such as Benjamin Britten and Mendelssohn.

Classically Celtic: A Musical Blend of Tradition and Classic

The highlight of the evening will be the classic Celtic pieces such as 'She Moved through the Fair', 'Down By the Sally Gardens', and 'The Kerry Dance'. These songs, with their timeless melodies, will be revisited with a classical interpretation, promising to sway the audience to their rhythm. Each note played and sung is designed to entice, to invite listeners into a dance of musical bliss.

A Fundraiser for the Arts

This concert is more than just a delightful display of musical talent. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Los Alamos Arts Council, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the event will support the upcoming season's offerings, including performances by Coro de Camara, as well as the Arts Council's year-round musical programming. The Council encourages community partnership and sponsorship for its 2024 season and graciously accepts donations through their website.

Keeping Up With the Los Alamos Arts Council

The Los Alamos Arts Council has a plethora of events, classes, workshops, and summer camps in store for the arts lovers in the community. To stay updated on all their offerings, they recommend following their Facebook page and signing up for their newsletter. Tickets for the 'Classically Celtic' event can be purchased online or at the door, subject to availability. Attendees can also look forward to light refreshments, adding a touch of comfort to the enriching evening.