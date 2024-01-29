Lorraine Kelly Unveiled as the Owl on The Masked Singer UK

In a stunning reveal on The Masked Singer UK, television veteran Lorraine Kelly emerged from behind the Owl mask, leaving both judges and audience members flabbergasted. The revelation happened on Saturday, January 27, disrupting the judges' assumptions of the Owl being a much younger performer.

Age is Just a Number

With a career spanning over four decades, 64-year-old Kelly was mistaken for a performer close in age to 35-year-old Frankie Bridge. Despite her attempts to downplay her distinctive Scottish accent, Kelly was surprised that her identity remained a secret for so long, as the judges were leaning towards women nearly half her age.

Surprise and Excitement

The moment of revelation was met with wide-eyed surprise and a wave of excitement from the audience and social media users alike. Many expressed disbelief not only at Kelly's singing ability but also at their failure to guess her identity. The show's history was rewritten with Kelly's unmasking, with many calling it one of the best reveals yet.

Kelly's Joyful Journey

Kelly's participation in the show was a source of great joy for her. She managed to keep her involvement a secret even from her daughter, adding another layer to the audience's surprise. Following her unmasking, she took to Instagram to acknowledge fans who correctly picked up on clues related to Dundee United, a football team she ardently supports. The Masked Singer continues to draw in viewers with the allure of mystery and the promise of more celebrity reveals. The show airs on ITV1, ITVX, and STV every Saturday at 7pm.