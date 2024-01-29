Lorraine Kelly Unmasked as Owl on The Masked Singer UK, Daughter Rosie Smith Reacts

In a twist that left viewers and judges stunned, Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly was revealed as Owl on The Masked Singer UK. The popular ITV host, known for her vibrant and friendly persona, had been hiding behind the feathery costume of Owl on the hit reality singing show. The reveal took place during the episode aired on Saturday, January 27, making Kelly the latest celebrity to leave the show.

Masked for Fun and Fear

Kelly participated in the show for two reasons: the sheer enjoyment of the show and to overcome her fear of singing in front of an audience. The 64-year-old presenter took to social media to convey her happiness about the experience. Drawing parallels between herself and her character Owl, she noted both share a cheeky, naughty side.

A Daughter's Reaction

Rosie Smith, Kelly's 29-year-old daughter, responded to her mother's unmasking with nonchalance. Rosie, a podcaster and writer, offered no verbal commentary, choosing instead to capture her reaction on Instagram without revealing her face. The surprise for Rosie was twofold as Kelly's participation in the show was kept secret from her.

The Unmasking and Celebrity Reactions

Despite Kelly's attempts to mask her distinctive Scottish accent, she expressed surprise that the judges did not recognize her sooner. After receiving the least votes from the audience, Kelly, or rather Owl, was unmasked, leaving viewers and even a guest judge bewildered. The reveal was met with positive responses from Kelly's celebrity friends and followers, including Carol Vorderman and Christine Lampard. Kelly, in the wake of her unmasking, hinted at a special Masked Singer UK segment on her show, possibly with host Joel.