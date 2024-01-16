Subscribe

Lorraine Bracco Shines at 2023 Emmys with Natural Gray Hair

At the 2023 Emmy Awards, 'The Sopranos' actress Lorraine Bracco embraced her natural gray hair and reminisced about her late co-star James Gandolfini.

BNN Correspondents
Under the bright lights of the 2023 Emmy Awards, 69-year-old actress Lorraine Bracco made an indelible statement with her natural gray hair. Known for her iconic role in 'The Sopranos,' Bracco attended the event alongside her former co-star, Michael Imperioli, in what served as a mini-reunion of the acclaimed series' cast members.

Embracing Natural Beauty at the Emmys

Bracco appeared on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Reem Acra dress, a sparkly silver clutch, and dainty earrings. Her silver hair was styled elegantly - loose tendrils framed her face, proudly displaying her acceptance of her natural hair color. This aesthetic choice was a decision she made during the COVID-19 pandemic, a process she has come to appreciate for its authenticity and the freedom it offers from countless hours spent in salon chairs.

A 'Sopranos' Reunion and Tribute

At the awards ceremony, Bracco and Imperioli had the honor of presenting the award for best supporting actress in a drama series. The accolade was deservedly won by Jennifer Coolidge, adding a touch of glamour to the night's proceedings. Amid the celebratory air, Bracco also found a moment to pay tribute to her late co-star, James Gandolfini, expressing her respect and admiration for the man she had the privilege of working alongside.

Reminiscing About Gandolfini

In a conversation steeped in nostalgia, Bracco shared memories of Gandolfini's fun-loving nature on the 'Sopranos' set. She recalled his playful pranks, painting a picture of a man who brought joy and camaraderie to an intense and often-dark narrative. These moments of levity, combined with the high-stakes drama of the mob series, serve as a testament to the unique magic that 'The Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' brought to television, a magic that Bracco feels incredibly 'lucky' to have been a part of.

