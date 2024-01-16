Lorraine Bracco Shines at 2023 Emmys with Natural Gray Hair

Under the bright lights of the 2023 Emmy Awards, 69-year-old actress Lorraine Bracco made an indelible statement with her natural gray hair. Known for her iconic role in 'The Sopranos,' Bracco attended the event alongside her former co-star, Michael Imperioli, in what served as a mini-reunion of the acclaimed series' cast members.

Embracing Natural Beauty at the Emmys

Bracco appeared on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Reem Acra dress, a sparkly silver clutch, and dainty earrings. Her silver hair was styled elegantly - loose tendrils framed her face, proudly displaying her acceptance of her natural hair color. This aesthetic choice was a decision she made during the COVID-19 pandemic, a process she has come to appreciate for its authenticity and the freedom it offers from countless hours spent in salon chairs.

A 'Sopranos' Reunion and Tribute

At the awards ceremony, Bracco and Imperioli had the honor of presenting the award for best supporting actress in a drama series. The accolade was deservedly won by Jennifer Coolidge, adding a touch of glamour to the night's proceedings. Amid the celebratory air, Bracco also found a moment to pay tribute to her late co-star, James Gandolfini, expressing her respect and admiration for the man she had the privilege of working alongside.

Reminiscing About Gandolfini

In a conversation steeped in nostalgia, Bracco shared memories of Gandolfini's fun-loving nature on the 'Sopranos' set. She recalled his playful pranks, painting a picture of a man who brought joy and camaraderie to an intense and often-dark narrative. These moments of levity, combined with the high-stakes drama of the mob series, serve as a testament to the unique magic that 'The Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' brought to television, a magic that Bracco feels incredibly 'lucky' to have been a part of.