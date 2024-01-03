en English
Lorde’s Musical Journey: From ‘Royals’ to a $19.8 Million Net Worth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
New Zealand’s distinguished singer-songwriter, Lorde, harbors an estimated net worth of $19.8 million. This impressive financial stance is a testament to her flourishing music career that began at the tender age of 13, when she signed an instrumental contract with Universal Music Group. This was the foundation that launched her breakthrough album ‘Pure Heroine’ and the chart-topping single ‘Royals.’

‘Royals’ – A Global Phenomenon

Her song ‘Royals’ swiftly became a global sensation, selling over 10 million copies and earning the honor of being named among the ‘100 Greatest Songs of the Century – So Far’ by Rolling Stone. This single didn’t just permeate the airwaves but revolutionized the music industry, paving the way for a new wave of pop artists.

Career Milestones and Achievements

Some of the defining moments in Lorde’s career include her victory at a talent show alongside her friend Louis McDonald, her fruitful collaboration with Joel Little on ‘The Love Club EP,’ and a lucrative $2.5 million publishing agreement with Songs Music Publishing. Her second album, ‘Melodrama,’ reigned supreme on the U.S. ‘Billboard’ 200 chart and was met with critical acclaim. The singer’s influence resonates throughout the music industry, as evidenced by her numerous accolades, including 2 Grammys, and her inclusion in ‘Time’ magazine’s influential teen lists.

Artistic Style and Personal Life

Lorde’s music is a harmonious fusion of various genres, with her inspiration drawn from a diverse pool of artists and literary figures. Beyond the realm of music, Lorde indulges in hobbies such as quilting, photography, and cinema. Her personal life has encompassed a relationship with photographer James Lowe and the procurement of a historic home in Auckland.

Arts & Entertainment Music New Zealand
