Lord of the Rings Duo Reunite for Stage Production in Halifax

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, esteemed for their portrayals of hobbits Merry and Pippin in the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy, are currently engrossed in rehearsals for a stage production at the Neptune Theatre in Halifax. The play, ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’, is slated to premiere at the end of January and will continue to captivate audiences until late February.

A Long-Awaited Reunion on Stage

The duo, renowned for their enduring friendship since their first meeting on the set of the Lord of the Rings two decades ago, are thrilled to collaborate on a theatre project for the first time. Their previous creative endeavours encompassed films and voiceovers, but the stage has offered a new arena for their combined talents. The play, a profound exploration of existential themes through the comedic lens of two characters from Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, has only been enriched by the actors’ established camaraderie.

Dynamic Duo’s Impact on Performance

Neptune’s artistic director Jeremy Webb has noted the positive influence of the pair’s rapport on their performance and dynamic on stage. Webb, who had previously encountered Boyd and proposed the stage production idea, is convinced that their friendship has elevated the performance. Boyd and Monaghan’s chemistry is not only palpable but also adds an extra layer of depth to their characters.

Exploring Halifax Beyond the Stage

Aside from their theatrical pursuits, Boyd and Monaghan have expressed their fondness for Halifax and are contemplating exploring the picturesque countryside during their stay. This exploration could provide a respite from their intense rehearsal schedule and offer a deeper understanding of the locale they are performing in. The interview with the actors was conducted by CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on January 12, 2024, providing a glimpse into their latest endeavour and their plans during their stay in Halifax.