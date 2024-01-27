Longmont's Dynamic Community Events: From Electric Folk Rock to Artistic Pursuits

As the calendar flips to January 27, the Longmont area in Colorado springs to life with a diverse array of community events lined up across the ensuing days. The events, ranging from concerts to craft sessions, offer a unique blend of entertainment, arts and crafts, learning opportunities, and avenues for community engagement.

Electric Folk Rock Concert by Tyler T. Trio

Today, the spotlight is on Oskar Blues Home Made Liquids & Solids, which is set to host an electric folk rock concert by the Tyler T. Trio. The concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the venue located at 1555 S. Hover St., Longmont. The event, featuring the Tyler T. Trio, is free to attend and promises a night of soulful electric folk rock for music lovers.

Upcoming Events in Longmont

However, the concert is just the beginning of an eventful period. The Friends of the Berthoud Library will hold a book sale at the Berthoud Community Library District to raise funds, while an Indoor Corn Hole tournament is poised to take place at Longmont Moose Lodge with cash prizes up for grabs. Not to mention, the Boulder Philharmonic Brass Quintet is offering a musical journey around the world at the Erie Community Library.

In addition, a documentary film about Buddy Melges, a legendary sailor, will be screened at the Stewart Auditorium at the Longmont Museum. Over the following days, the region will see a performance by Scott Von at Left Hand Brewing, a craft session for making upcycled pencil cups at Carbon Valley Regional Library, a drop-in writers group at the Longmont Library, life drawing sessions at Firehouse Art Center, a joyful watercolor class at Firehouse Art Center, karaoke at Bootstrap Brewing Company, and a craft session for making book bead earrings at Carbon Valley Regional Library.

Community Engagement and Entertainment

The events planned over the coming days offer an eclectic mix of activities aimed at fostering community engagement and providing entertainment. Whether it's the stirring rhythm of the electric folk rock by the Tyler T. Trio, the competitive spirit of the Indoor Corn Hole tournament, the intellectual pursuit of the book sale, or the artistic flair of the craft sessions, there is something for everyone.