Longitude Music Festival 2024: Central Cee, Becky Hill, and Doja Cat to Headline

The Longitude music festival has announced its 2024 lineup, promising a vibrant celebration of music and culture. The festival will take place at Marlay Park in Dublin on Saturday, 29 June, and Sunday, 30 June. With a lineup featuring leading acts like Central Cee, Becky Hill, and Doja Cat, the event is expected to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Festival to Showcase Music Industry Titans

British rapper Central Cee will headline the festival on Saturday. Known for chart-topping hits like 'Day in the Life' and 'Loading', Central Cee's rapid rise to fame began in 2020. His latest hit, 'Sprinter', topped the UK charts in June. Becky Hill, a Brit Award-winning talent, will also take the stage on Saturday. Grammy Award-winning superstar Doja Cat is set to headline Sunday's lineup, marking her first Irish appearance since 2018. The festival will also feature US rapper 21 Savage in his highly anticipated Irish debut.

A Blend of Hip Hop and R&B

Alongside the headliners, the festival will host a diverse array of acts, including Belters Only, blk, D-Block Europe, Joel Corry, Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, and Kenya Grace. With more artists still to be announced, the festival is set to cater to a wide range of musical tastes. The event is not just a celebration of music but also a cultural phenomenon, setting the stage for the music scene for the rest of the year.

More Than Just Music

The announcement of the Longitude music festival's lineup is a testament to the organizers' commitment to curating a compelling musical experience. The festival, with its track record of featuring past headliners like Calvin Harris and Travis Scott, offers a platform for emerging talents and established artists to connect with a diverse audience. The picturesque location at Marlay Park in Dublin and the timing of the festival, coinciding with other major musical events, cement its position as a must-attend event for music enthusiasts.