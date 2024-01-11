Lola Kirke: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Healing Through Country Music

There’s a certain charm in the way Lola Kirke talks about her life and music. The London-born, New York-raised, half-Jewish country music artist’s narrative is as richly textured as her songs. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, she shared insights into her unique creative ethos, reflected in her Nashville home’s vintage aesthetics and her upcoming EP, ‘Country Curious’.

Building on the Past

For Kirke, her philosophy revolves around building upon what is already present, a sensibility that permeates her music. Her Nashville home, a testament to her love for vintage aesthetics, embodies this philosophy. The spaces echo with the stories of the past, offering a poignant backdrop for the creation of her music. This approach to her artistry extends to her upcoming EP, which is produced by her friend and fellow musician, Elle King.

A Friendship Rekindled in Music

Friends for 20 years, Kirke and King reconnected in Nashville, a city that has become a nurturing space for their shared musical ambitions. Their collaboration on the project reflects their respective artistic identities, their shared histories, and the synergy that arises when two creative minds converge. The EP showcases this sensibility, offering listeners an immersive journey into the duo’s shared musical universe.

Self-Discovery and Healing Through Music

Kirke’s new single, ‘My House’, is an authentic expression of her artistic identity. The song blends themes of fun and chaos with self-discovery and healing, a testament to her unique interpretation of country music. This authentic representation resonates with listeners, encapsulating the depth of her musical journey.

On February 16, the same day her EP releases, Kirke is set to debut at the Grand Ole Opry. The prestigious stage, which has hosted country music’s greatest stars, feels like a dream to Kirke, who admits to experiencing imposter syndrome. Despite these feelings, she expresses deep gratitude for being accepted into the country music scene.

Looking ahead, Kirke anticipates a busy 2024. She is slated for performances at renowned festivals like Stagecoach and Green River, in addition to headline shows across the United States. As she forges ahead, carrying her unique blend of tradition and innovation, Kirke’s story continues to be an inspiring narrative of artistic passion and resilience in the dynamic landscape of country music.