Local Filmmaker AJ du Fresne Debuts with 'Act of God': A Tale of Faith, Resilience, and the Human Spirit

Marking a significant moment in the Findlay area's cultural landscape, 'Act of God', a feature film by local filmmaker and academic, AJ du Fresne, is poised for its debut. The film, which is a dramatized version of the unique true story of a woman who took the audacious step to sue God after her home was destroyed, promises to be a compelling exploration of faith, resilience, and the human spirit.

Advertisment

From Academia to Film Direction

AJ du Fresne, a name well-known in the academic and media circles of Findlay, dons a new hat as the director of 'Act of God'. He is the founder of Lake Erie Films, and prior to his foray into filmmaking, he served as a Communications professor at the University of Findlay and also managed UFTV. His background in academia and media is evident in the thought-provoking premise of the film and the nuanced way in which it is expected to handle its subject matter.

Local Talent Shines

Advertisment

'Act of God' showcases a wealth of talent from the Findlay area. The film's cast comprises local actors, who lend authenticity and a distinctive flavor to the story. The movie was also shot at recognizable locations, including the iconic Hancock County Courthouse, thereby grounding the narrative in the familiar landscape of the region. This local focus not only pays homage to the community but also enhances the relatability of the film to its target audience.

Community Engagement and Anticipation

In a move that underscores the film's commitment to its local roots, free tickets to the premiere, scheduled for February 18th at the Ritz Theater in Tiffin, are being offered to those who email a request. This gesture is expected to create a buzz and build anticipation for the film, while also fostering an inclusive community spirit. The recently released trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into the film's content and the local scenes that viewers can look forward to.

As AJ du Fresne embarks on his directorial journey with 'Act of God', the Findlay community is set to witness and participate in a cultural event that celebrates its talents, locales, and stories. The film's unconventional plot and local flavor hint at an enriching cinematic experience that resonates with the shared experiences and ethos of the community.