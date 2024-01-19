Lizzo Teases New Music: A Return to Studio Amidst Legal Challenges

On a crisp winter day, Lizzo, the 35-year-old 'Truth Hurts' singer, dropped a tantalizing hint about the development of new music on her Instagram, sending a palpable wave of excitement through her fans. The social media post featured a muted video of Lizzo, attired in a simple black hoodie, headphones securely in place, seemingly in full creative flow at a recording studio. While the audio remains a mystery, the singer compared her style to Gwen Stefani's vibe from the 90s, subtly indicating the direction her music might be taking.

Return to Music After Legal Battles

This potential return to music comes after a series of legal entanglements, including a lawsuit filed by former backup dancers and a designer. The suit alleges instances of sexual harassment, hostile work conditions, and a disturbing 'culture of racism and bullying'. Lizzo, however, has responded emphatically, strongly refuting these claims. The Grammy Award-winning singer's spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as a 'bogus, absurd publicity stunt.'

A Journey of Personal Growth

Lizzo has been candid about her journey of personal growth amidst these controversies. She shared insights into her commitment to working on various aspects of her life, including her music, health, relationships, and tackling issues of anxiety and trust. Her dedicated fan base has rallied around her, offering support and positivity as she navigates these challenges.

Anticipation for Lizzo's New Music

The anticipation for new music from Lizzo has been mounting steadily since the release of her last album 'Special' in July 2022. The album was a commercial success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featuring a chart-topping hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This return to the studio, coupled with the potential of a new musical direction, has left fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Lizzo's musical journey. The magic, as Lizzo herself put it, is indeed back.