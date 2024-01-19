Liza Soberano's Hollywood Debut: A New Chapter Begins with 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Acclaimed Filipino actress Liza Soberano is ready to make waves in Hollywood with her upcoming debut, 'Lisa Frankenstein.' The film, scheduled for premiere on February 7, represents a significant milestone in Soberano's career, opening new doors in the international film industry.

From Philippines to Hollywood

Soberano, who has made a name for herself in the Philippines, is eagerly looking forward to her fans seeing her in this fresh, new role. As Taffy in 'Lisa Frankenstein', a horror romantic comedy, Soberano will showcase her versatile acting skills to a broader audience.

A Role Tailor-Made

Hollywood director Zelda Williams personally persuaded Soberano to audition for the role, which resulted in her becoming a standout part of the film. Directed by Williams, this movie also marks her directorial debut, adding another layer of anticipation to the project.

A Star-Studded Cast

Soberano will share the screen with well-known actors like Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, among others. The presence of such a star-studded cast is sure to create a palpable buzz around the movie and elevate its global appeal.

Soberano's Own Production Studio

Besides her acting prowess, Soberano has also delved into production. She recently announced the establishment of her own production studio, further cementing her position in the entertainment industry. The forthcoming Hollywood debut is not just a significant leap for Soberano, but it also signals her readiness to engage with international filmmakers and actors at a deeper level.

With anticipation building for 'Lisa Frankenstein,' Soberano's fans eagerly await this new chapter in her career. This Hollywood debut is expected to present her with the opportunity to reach a wider audience and solidify her place on the global cinema stage.