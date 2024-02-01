Liza Soberano Lauds Cole Sprouse's Professionalism in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Aspiring Hollywood actress Liza Soberano, best known for her roles in Philippine cinema, recently made a captivating debut on the international stage alongside her co-star Cole Sprouse in the upcoming film 'Lisa Frankenstein.' Despite their limited screen time together, Soberano painted a vivid picture of their collaboration, describing it as 'pretty crazy.'

Commendable Professionalism

Soberano highlighted Sprouse's professionalism and supportive nature during their time on set. The 'Riverdale' star was commended for his ability to set a positive tone and energy, ensuring everyone felt comfortable and prepared for their roles. This level of dedication was not only confined to the set, as Soberano revealed how welcoming and humble Sprouse was off-set. His friendly demeanour helped her settle in and interact with the rest of the cast without feeling intimidated.

The Making of 'Lisa Frankenstein'

'Lisa Frankenstein' is a gothic-inspired film that tells the story of Lisa, a misunderstood teenager played by Kathryn Newton. The narrative unfolds around her high school crush, a handsome corpse portrayed by Cole Sprouse. Soberano fills the role of Taffy, Lisa's popular yet kind stepsister. The film, directed by Zelda Williams and penned by Diablo Cody, marks Soberano's Hollywood debut.

A Promising Debut

Hollywood producer and director Joe Russo praised Soberano's performance in the film, adding to the anticipation of her debut. Similarly, Kathryn Newton, the lead star of 'Lisa Frankenstein,' lauded Soberano's acting skills and work ethic. Their praises speak volumes about Soberano's potential in the international film industry.

The film 'Lisa Frankenstein' is set to unveil its captivating narrative in Philippine cinemas on February 7, marking a milestone for Soberano's career.