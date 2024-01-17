Liz Callaway Set to Perform Grammy-Nominated Stephen Sondheim Tribute at Kennedy Center

Renowned singer Liz Callaway, celebrated for her animated singing voice in the film 'Anastasia' (1997), is set to bring her Grammy-nominated Stephen Sondheim tribute show ‘To Steve With Love’ to the Kennedy Center on Saturday night. The tribute, which covers a diverse range of Sondheim's famous works, has earned her a coveted Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Callaway voiced her excitement and honor at receiving her first-ever Grammy nomination, particularly for a project dedicated to Sondheim, whom she refers to fondly as 'Steve.'

Advertisment

Callaway's Connection with Sondheim's Works

The tribute comprises 16 songs, some melded into medleys, featuring pieces from 'A Little Night Music,' 'Merrily We Roll Along,' 'Company,' 'Sunday in the Park with George,' and 'Passion.' Callaway's bond with Sondheim's work dates back to her childhood when she saw 'Company' on Broadway at the tender age of 9. This encounter had a profound impact on her, eventually leading to her Broadway debut in 'Merrily We Roll Along' in 1981, involving the same composer, writer, and director as 'Company.'

Other Noteworthy Performances

Advertisment

Callaway also performed with Sondheim in a 1985 Lincoln Center concert production of 'Follies,' which secured a Grammy Award. Apart from Sondheim's works, Callaway is distinguished for writing and singing the theme song for 'The Nanny' with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, and for her role in Broadway's 'Miss Saigon' (1991). She also provided the singing voice for characters in animated films such as 'The Swan Princess,' 'The Lion King II: Simba's Pride,' and sequels to 'Aladdin.'

Anastasia Joins Disney's Princess Lineup

With Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, 'Anastasia' is now considered part of Disney's princess lineup, leading to the creation of new merchandise at Disney World. This development adds to Callaway's fame, whose voice breathed life into the lead character of 'Anastasia' in the 20th Century Fox's animated film.