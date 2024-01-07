en English
Arts & Entertainment

Living in Al Karama, Dubai: A Glimpse into Alka Bhatia’s Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Living in Al Karama, Dubai: A Glimpse into Alka Bhatia’s Life

Renowned artist and five-time Guinness World Record holder for crochet, Alka Bhatia, calls the bustling Al Karama community in Dubai her home. A testament to the vibrant city’s dynamic multicultural tapestry, Alka, an Indian national, was born and raised in Dubai. She, along with her husband and his parents, reside in a two-bedroom apartment in the Al Wasl Building in Al Karama, a place they’ve called home since 2017.

Living in the Heart of Dubai

The Bhatia family pays an annual rent of Dh75,000 for their home that is nestled in the heart of the city. The apartment is a haven of amenities including central AC, a chiller-free environment, a pool, separate gyms for ladies and gents, and play areas for children. Its prime location on the main road ensures easy connectivity to the major areas of the city, making commutes simpler and faster.

Vibrant Community Life

The Al Karama community presents a vibrant tableau of city life. It offers easy access to public transport, a diverse array of restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets, emergency services, clinics, and pharmacies. It’s also in close proximity to the Healthcare City and the BurJuman Mall, adding to its allure for residents. The community buzzes with activities, especially during the New Year’s Eve and Dubai Shopping Festival, offering a lively cultural experience to its inhabitants.

A Home Amidst the Bustle

Despite being in a central location, Alka finds tranquility in her home. She relishes the sunrise from her balcony and the peacefulness that wraps around her home. The Al Wasl Building is not only family-friendly but also ensures round-the-clock maintenance and security. However, it is not pet-friendly, a slight drawback for animal lovers.

Art and Charity in the Heart of Home

Alka’s home doubles as her art studio where she creates her crochet pieces. Her artwork adorns her home, adding a personal touch to their living space. Alka is also an ardent contributor to charity and special needs children, using her art to give back to society.

Despite the rising rents in Dubai, Bhatia and her family find their Al Karama apartment to be the best option financially. They are content with their living situation, finding comfort, convenience, and a sense of community in their chosen home.

Arts & Entertainment India Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

