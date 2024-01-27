Living History Park Revives Cherished Colonial High Tea and Game Night Events

Living History Park in North Augusta is bringing back the charm of the 18th century with two cherished community events: the Colonial High Tea and Colonial Game Night. These events, set to take place this spring, promise a delightful blend of history, culture, and family engagement.

Colonial High Tea: A Nostalgic Journey

Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, the Colonial High Tea is a formal affair that aims to transport attendees back to the elegance of the colonial era. Priced at $30 per person, the event offers a rich menu including finger sandwiches, cheese straws, meat pies, and a variety of both savory and sweet delights, all reminiscent of 18th-century culinary delights.

More than just a high tea, the event is a celebration of the traditions and fashion of yesteryears. It encourages participants, including grandparents and grandchildren, to don Sunday clothes, use antique teapots, and immerse themselves in the history of the time. The previous edition of the high tea was a sell-out, with enthusiastic attendees applauding the experience. Lynn Thompson, president of the Olde Towne Preservation Society, commended the event's success and the attendees' enthusiasm.

Colonial Game Night: Reviving Traditions

Colonial Game Night, set for Saturday, February 24, promises a night filled with 18th-century games like checkers, shut the box, and grab the cork. The event is a revival of a pre-COVID tradition, where families would gather for an evening of fun and games. It's not just about playing games; it's about reconnecting with a past that shaped our present, and forging memories that will last a lifetime.

Both events aim to provide an enriching, interactive historical experience for the community. The Living History Park is located at 299 W Spring Grove Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841. For more information and registration, individuals can contact Brian Wendzik at townecrier@colonialtimes.us or visit colonialtimes.us.